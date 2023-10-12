Aimee Beren To Lead Hard 8 Working Group’s New Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville-based artist management company Hard 8 Working Group announced the promotion of Aimee Beren to lead their newly launched Los Angeles office.

“Aimee has been an absolute stellar part of the H8WG team which alone more than qualified her for this job, but being from LA and having the desire to move back there just made this work out perfectly for all of us. I could not ask for a better person to lead our growth there” shares Dirk Hemsath, Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

“It feels great to be back in LA, especially with such an amazingly collaborative and innovative management company. H8WG has been more than welcoming and entrusted in me over the last 2+ years. I’m excited to see how I can further expand our presence on the West Coast and support the growing roster we already have out here simultaneously” says Beren.

Additionally, Hard 8 Working Group’s Los Angeles team will include veteran artist manager Michael Duda.

Both Beren and Duda join Hard 8 Working Group from Prodigy Artists Management where Beren was Vice President of Operations. Before Prodigy, Beren started her career at Three Six Zero, where she worked with clients such as R3HAB, deadmau5, and more.

The launch of Hard 8’s Los Angeles office follows the company’s recent tie-up with Big Machine Label Group to launch the Nashville record label Hard Working Record Company. The venture was struck between Big Machine Label Group’s President/CEO/Founder Scott Borchetta and Hard 8 Co-Founders Dirk Hemsath and Rich Egan, alongside partners David Conway and Mike Bachta.

The first signing to the Hard Working Record Company is H8WG management client Dylan Matthew, whose hit single “Love Is Gone” has already generated more than half a billion streams.