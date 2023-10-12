Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Peak Skis Co-founder Andy Wirth

Andy Wirth is CEO and cofounder (with Bode Miller) of Peak Skis. Wirth previously was the president and CEO of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings (parent company of what is now known as Palisades Tahoe), and before that he worked at Steamboat. Yes, we cover Peak skis and the ski industry, but also tune in to hear about Andy’s skydiving accident in which his arm was nearly completely severed, as well as his history growing up in a military family, and fighting forest fires, and…

