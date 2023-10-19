Millie Millgate Named Director Of Music Australia

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — APRA AMCOS, the Australian royalty collection society, announced the appointment of Millie Millgate as the inaugural director of the national music development agency, Music Australia.

The appointment of Millie Millgate as Director follows the passage of the Creative Australia Bill in June, and the launch of the Music Australia advisory council by Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP in August.

Music Australia has a mandate to promote the nation’s contemporary music to international markets and audiences.

“I’ve worked with Millie Millgate for nearly 15 years and watched her develop and evolve the music export program Sounds Australia from an idea and a blank piece of paper to an internationally recognised and admired music export office,” said Dean Ormston, Chief Executive APRA AMCOS.

“I’m so excited for Millie, and for the industry, that she’ll be heading up Music Australia. Millie has big ideas, a big heart, the respect of the industry, and the drive and determination to make big things happen. Millie’s appointment as the inaugural head of the agency is a testament to her dedication and vision over many years,” Ormston added.