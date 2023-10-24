Staind Annnounces 8-Day Radio Tour With I Prevail, Sleep Theory, The Struts, Seether & More

LOS ANGELES (October 23, 2023) – Today, multi-platinum rock band Staind announced an 8-date radio tour, leading an all-star launching at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on April 18, 2024. The band headlines an impressive roster of artists, including I Prevail, The Struts, Asking Alexandria, Seether and more. Support varies by show; a full line-up of dates, venues, and support is below.

The tour, produced by Ledge Entertainment, connects Rock radio’s most loyal listeners with their favorite artists. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Thursday (October 26) at 10 am local time. Fans can also take advantage of an exclusive artist presale starting at today (October 24) at 10 am local time and ending Wednesday (October 25) at 10 pm. The code is: Staind2024. Go to https://staindofficial.com/tour/ for the show near you.

Staind is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. Over their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. RIAA-certified five-time platinum Break The Cycle featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number No. 1. Staind has released their first studio album in 12 years called Confessions of the Fallen, featuring No. 1 hit at rock radio “Lowest in Me” and the sensational smash “Here and Now.”

STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES

● 4/18/24 – Planet Band Camp at St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL

with Ayron Jones and Tim Montana

● 4/19/24 – 98ROCKFEST at AMALIE Arena, Tampa, FL

With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana, and Austin Meade

● 4/20/24 – WJRR’s Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando, FL

With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana, and Austin Meade

● 4/25/24 – WDHA’s Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana, and Plush

● 4/26/24 – 98 Rock Spring Thing at CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, and Tim Montana

● 4/27/24 – The Big Gig at DCU Center, Worcester, MA

With Seether, Asking Alexandria and Tim Montana

● 5/3/24 – 102.9 HOG FEST at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

With I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, and Tim Montana

● 5/4/24 – 93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

With I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, and Tim Montana

For tickets and more information, visit staindofficial.com.