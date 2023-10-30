The CMA Presents Jeannie Seely With The Joe Talbot Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Jeannie Seely was presented with the Country Music Association’s Joe Talbot Award, recognizing her contribution to the advancement of country music over the course of her storied career.

Seely was surprised with the award by CMA Board President Kella Farris during her show on Saturday at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, with the audience rising to give Seely a standing ovation.

“How wonderful to be honored for doing what you love to do and love to share with others! My surprise was obvious since I am rarely at a loss for words, but this caught me totally speechless!” Seely told the crowd. “While Country Music will always, and must always evolve, we must always remember the Grand Ole Opry is the cornerstone our industry was built on with music that represented the people. My sincere appreciation to CMA and the folks who recognized how much I care, and I’m proud to be in such great company! Thank you!”

Seely, who performed at the Grand Ole Opry during the CMA’s first Fan Fair in 1972, claimed the record for the most performances at the historic venue, having performed more than 5,000 shows at the Opry.

Created in 2001, the CMA Joe Talbot Award is presented by the CMA in recognition of outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of Country Music’s values and tradition. Past recipients include filmmakers Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan, Janette Carter, Kitty Moon Emery, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, George Jones, Charlie Monk, Louise Scruggs, Marty Stuart, and Joe Talbot.