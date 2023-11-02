BMG To Speed Some Royalty Payments For U.S. Clients

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, BMG unveiled a new initiative that it says will speed the payment of mechanical royalties to its publishing clients in the U.S. when their songs are used in recordings released by BMG’s U.S. artists.

According to BMG, the royalties will be paid via their new cloud-based royalty system in the same quarter instead of the industry standard practice of delaying payments for up to six months.

At launch, the new system will benefit BMG’s songwriter clients who write music used by BMG-signed artists, including Bush, George Harrison, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Lopez, LP, Mammoth WVH, Spiritbox, and Terrace Martin, among others.

“This is a practical benefit of BMG’s decision to offer music publishing and recordings off the same integrated platform. No conventional music company can do this. It means that if two songwriters contribute to a BMG recording and one is signed to BMG and the other to another company, the BMG writer will get paid sooner. We believe passionately that artists and songwriters should benefit from the speed and efficiency modern royalty accounting can deliver. It is yet another reason I believe we are the best publisher in the world,” said BMG’s COO Sebastian Hentzschel.

“A genuine commitment to service requires a substantial investment in technology but also a team which is committed to going the extra mile. We believe it is the right thing to do. All the indications so far are that our clients really appreciate it,” added Eric Scott, EVP, Rights Administration & Royalty Services.