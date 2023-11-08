Oak View Group Expands DailyPay Program To 125 North American Venues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group announced the expansion of its partnership with DailyPay to 125 venues around the U.S., allowing employees to receive pay to all OVG employees companywide.

The partnership expands on a regional pilot program OVG launched in select markets that included UBS Arena at Belmont Park, NY, home of the NHL’s New York Islanders; Xcel Energy Center, and the NHL’s Minnesota Wild; and Toyota Center, and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

In addition to receiving pay daily instead of on someone else’s schedule, OVG employees will have access to DailyPay’s suite of financial tools which include budgeting and savings features.

As part of the deal, hourly shift workers including OVG Hospitality employees, ushers, guest services, and event staff personnel at Alliance venues will don an embroidered DailyPay patch on their uniforms, similar to the sponsorship patches worn by professional sports teams.

Additionally, employees will be recognized for their service through venue recognition programs such as “DailyPay Employee of the Month,” which will be determined by votes cast by both colleagues and venue patrons.

Participating venues include 35 OVG360 venues, as well as; American Airlines Center and the NHL’s Dallas Stars; Bridgestone Arena and the NHL’s Nashville Predators; CapitalOne Arena and the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals; Spectrum Center and the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets; Toyota Center and the NBA’s Houston Rockets; UBS Arena and the NHL’s New York Islanders; and Xcel Energy Center and the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

“We are proud to partner with Oak View Group in their ongoing commitment to provide financial wellness benefits that help their team members achieve greater financial stability,” said Kevin Coop, CEO, of DailyPay. “We applaud their employee-centric mission, recognizing the many dedicated employees who work hard to make LIVE events even more special.”

We believe that our employees are the heart of our organization, and therefore their well-being is of paramount importance to us. DailyPay’s innovative solution aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our employees with the tools they need to thrive both personally and professionally. We’re proud to collaborate with DailyPay on a partnership that puts all OVG employees first,” added OVG’s President of Global Partnerships Dan Griffis.