Former Beach Boy Jeffrey Foskett, Dead At 67

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jeffrey Foskett, a musician and singer best known for his role with the 1980s incarnation of The Beach Boys, along with bands such as Reverie Rhythm Rockers and The Pranks, died on December 11th after a battle with thyroid cancer. He was 67.

His passing was announced by his former Beach Boys colleague Brian Wilson: “I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed. Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

Born and raised in San Jose, California, Foskett launched his first band, Cherry, while still a teenager. He went on to form the Reverie Rhythm Rockers (aka Reverie) while attending UCSB and eventually landed a residency as the house band at The Troubadour Nightclub in Hollywood where he would perform with the likes of The Police, and the Cretones.

In 1976, Foskett, a Beach Boys fan, discovered where Brian Wilson lived and stopped by his house, where he was invited inside by Wilson, and the two remained in contact after the impromptu meeting.

In 1979, Mike Love hired Foskett and Reverie as the Endless Summer Beach Band, with Foskett performing the falsetto vocals that had previously been performed by Wilson.

When Wilson began touring again group in the 1990s, Foskett helped to assemble a touring band and served as musical director through the 1990s.

In 2012, Foskett joined the Beach Boys’ live band on their 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour, and was featured on the studio album That’s Why God Made the Radio, where he again provided falsetto vocals, and in 2014, he joined the Beach Boys touring band as a permanent member.

In early 2019, Foskett took a medical leave from the band and later revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 anaplastic thyroid cancer, which affected his singing voice.

In addition to his work with Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys, Foskett also toured and recorded with artists such as Paul McCartney, The Everly Brothers, Roger McGuinn, Eric Clapton, Chicago, and Jeff Beck, among others.

Foskett was a supporter of The MD Anderson Cancer Center at The University of Texas, Houston, The Gary Sinise Foundation, and The Carl Wilson Foundation.

“We are so deeply saddened hearing about the passing of our good friend Jeffrey Foskett, who we’ve known for many many years. Jeff always kept in touch with us, no matter which Beach Boys hat he was wearing. He was so talented on so many different levels but it was his wonderful sense of humor that kept him balanced and helped him navigate all the hard knocks you get in the music business. Jeff had a contagious positive spirit and never gave up hope. God bless his beautiful spirit and zest for life, we will really miss him and cherish all the great times we shared together. Keeping his wife Diana, his daughters and family and fans everywhere in our thoughts,” fellow Beach Boy Al Jardine shared via social media.