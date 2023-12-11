Live Nation Ties Up With Australia’s Face To Face Touring

PERTH (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced it has acquired the Australian concert and festival promoter Face To Face Touring, expanding the reach of both companies in the Australian touring market.

According to Live Nation, the deal will provide Face To Face with access to Live Nation’s global resources, including a diverse portfolio of shows and music, while providing international touring artists with greater access to Australian music fans.

With headquarters in Perth, Western Australia, and operating offices in Ballarat, regional Victoria, Face To Face Touring developed out of the merger of local Australian touring companies Zaccaria Concerts and Touring and Regional Touring Event Enterprises. Since its launch, Face To Face has presented tours by artists such as Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Tina Arena, The Cat Empire, John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, ICEHOUSE, Hunters & Collectors, Birds of Tokyo, Bernard Fanning, Tame Impala, RUFUS DU SOL and more.

Additionally, Face To Face has developed a notable portfolio of live music events, including Red Hot Summer Tour, SummerSalt, By The C, Castaway, Live in The Vines, One Electric Day, Sydney Spiegeltent, and the all-new Lookout Festival.

“By bringing together our companies to form Face to Face Touring we are creating a strong platform for growth. Our combined brands and businesses mean increased scale and relevance both in Australia and internationally. We have massive respect for Duane and what he has achieved with the Red Hot Summer brand and really look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies into one. By teaming up with Live Nation, we are poised for even greater expansion with the ability to create something truly amazing and magical for artist and fans all over Australia,” stated John Zaccaria, Promoter and Founder of Zaccaria Concerts and Touring.

“We are thrilled with the unique opportunities this partnership will create for fans, as well as our employees, contractors, and business partners. There will continue to be a strong focus on delivering the high quality of artists and concert experiences that fans love, with the backing of the world’s leading promoter and live entertainment company,” added Duane McDonald, Promoter and Founder of Regional Touring Event Enterprises.