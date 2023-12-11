Barbie & Oppenheimer Lead The Nominations For The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards nominations have been unveiled, spotlighting Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer” as leading film contenders with nine and eight nominations, respectively. HBO’s “Succession” dominates television with nine citations, followed closely by FX’s “The Bear” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” with five each.

Recognizing outstanding contributions to film, Apple’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Searchlight’s “Poor Things,” and A24’s “Past Lives” have garnered seven, seven, and five nominations, respectively. Notably, Greta Gerwig for “Barbie” and Celine Song for “Past Lives” make history as two women contend for the Best Director category.

The nominations also recognized a constellation of talent, including Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Christopher Nolan, Margot Robbie, Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Emma Stone, and Taylor Swift, the Time’s Person of the Year.

This year’s nominations were the first following a major restructuring of the Golden Globes following its acquisition by Dick Clark Productions and their private equity backers, Eldridge Industries. The reconfiguration expanded the voting body to 300 individuals, spanning 75 countries, with an eye towards diversity and putting controversies about ethical standards and inclusion that led to a boycott of the award show by its broadcaster in 2021.

With 25 returning categories and two new ones, including Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (CBOA) in Motion Pictures, the nominees for 2024 emphasize inclusivity and acknowledge outstanding accomplishments.

The CBOA recognizes films earning over $150 million at the box office or equivalent streaming numbers. Notably, the category’s eight nominees, including Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” collectively amassed $6 billion, aiming to address the common sentiment of unfamiliarity with nominated films.

Television nominations feature a mix of debut series like “Beef,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” alongside returning favorites such as “Fargo,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Crown.”

In the realm of distribution, Netflix leads with 13 nominations, closely trailed by Warner Bros. with 12, while A24 and Universal follow with 11 each. HBO/Max secures 17 nominations in television, with Netflix closely behind at 15.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, a joint venture between Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge, acquired by Jay Penske and Todd Boehly, respectively, are scheduled for January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony will broadcast live on CBS, streamed on Paramount+, and available on the CBS app, commencing at 5 p.m. PT (8-11 p.m. ET). Executive producers for the show are Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, with Weiss also serving as director for 2024.