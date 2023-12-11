Shore Fire Media Promotes Greg Jakubik To Director Of Publicity

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Greg Jakubik to the post of Director Of Publicity.

Jakubik started at Shore Fire Media in 2016 as an intern and has risen through the ranks, most recently serving as a Senior Account Executive.

During his tenure at Shore Fire, Jakubik has overseen campaigns for businesses and clients that include On Air Fest, Knockdown Center, Secretly Group, and Talkhouse, as well as podcasts (Switched on Pop, Twenty Thousand Hertz), documentary films (Karen Dalton: In My Own Time), and more.

A New York native, Jakubik graduated from NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Before joining the team at Shore Fire, Jakubik got his start in the industry with internships at Paradigm Talent Agency, BMG’s Berlin headquarters, Mick Management, and Atlantic Records, among others.

“From his time as an intern to his current role leading many of Shore Fire’s marquee campaigns, I have continually been wowed by Greg’s instincts, vision and commitment. His promotion to Director is an acknowledgment of the critical role he plays in Shore Fire’s present and future,” stated Shore Fire Senior Vice President Matt Hanks.

“I am eternally grateful to have started my career at Shore Fire, and to continue growing alongside such an esteemed, inspiring group of mentors and colleagues,” adds Jakubik. “From the press campaigns to the brilliant artists and projects we’re fortunate to support, each day is a thrill. I look forward to collaborating more closely with our incredible clients, our growing Shore Fire staff, and the rest of the Dolphin Entertainment family.”