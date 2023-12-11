Kickstarter Raises Funds For A New Documentary About The New Haven Landmark Toad’s Place

NEW HAVEN, CT (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary New Haven night club Toad’s Place will be featured in a new documentary detailing the venue’s storied history as a longtime staple of the New England concert scene.

The film will showcase Toad’s history through a mix of archival footage, music, period interviews, current (updated) interviews, as well as testimony and commentary from artists, historians, attendees, and the music press.

The documentary will also highlight the role the club played in providing an important stage for both developing and established artists, as well as the local community of Yale University and New Haven Connecticut.

Over the years, Toad’s Place has hosted shows by some of the biggest artists in music, from U2, and Johnny Cash, to Bruce Springsteen, and The Rolling Stones.

Under the leadership of owner Brian Phelps, and late co-founder “Big Mike” Spoerndle, Toad’s Place has given the New Haven area a neighborhood venue that has attracted artists globally, leading to an environment that has fostered a thriving and diverse music ecosystem.

“I visited Toad’s Place often when I first began producing 30 for 30 films for ESPN. It’s had such a special impact for me and so many others. I’m proud for the opportunity to direct this film and tell the story of TOAD’S to the world. This film will be independent, truthful, and I guarantee it’ll be loads of fun,” stated Andy Billman, Director

Filmmakers are currently raising money for the project via Kickstarter. Tax-deductible donations to the cause can be made here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/850112586/toads-place-the-documentary?ref=project_link