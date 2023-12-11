John Mulder To Step Down At Mojo Concerts

DELFT, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — Netherlands live events company Mojo Concerts is undergoing a management shakeup that will see a new leadership team step forward in the new year.

According to Mojo, longtime managing director John Mulder announced plans to step down from his leadership role at the company, effective January 1st, but he noted that he will remain involved in other industry-related projects.

“After 37 years of being involved with MOJO, it is time for me to step aside. MOJO is a fantastic company and there is a great new generation ready to guarantee a bright future for the company. Standing still is not really my thing, but it also feels good to have more time for the many things I have always wanted to do in my life. I am not going to leave the beautiful live industry and I will continue to appear in different places with initiatives and great events. I’m also now involved in Metallica’s tour and I’m currently traveling the world with the band. Given my years of experience, I will also do consultancy work in the field of live entertainment. I would like to thank MOJO for all the opportunities given to me. But especially I would like to thank all the wonderful MOJO people with whom I have been able to produce all those wonderful concerts and festivals for years and years,” Mulder said.

Following Mulder’s departure current Managing Director Ruben Brouwer, Head Promoter Kim Bloem, and Head of Festivals Ronny Hooch Antink will step forward as Mojo’s new leadership team.

“I am very happy to welcome Kim and Ronny to the management. All three of us have a lot of experience and our expertise and networks complement each other well. And above all, we make a good team. I look to the future with great confidence. With John, an icon says goodbye to MOJO. John’s significance, not only for MOJO but for the entire live industry in the Netherlands and beyond, is invaluable. It has been a privilege to work with him as an MD duo in recent years,” Brouwer stated.

Bloem began her career as an intern at the North Sea Jazz Festival before transitioning to a promoter role, securing Netherlands shows with artists such as Beyoncé, Anouk, Drake and Olivia Rodrigo.

Ronny Hooch Antink has been involved since the first edition of Lowlands. He was the owner and director of Loc7000 for many years and switched to MOJO in 2017, where he is a member of the MT and manages various festival teams.