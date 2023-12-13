Death Row Partners With Sony To Launch A New Production Music Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Death Row Pictures is teaming up with Extreme Music, the production music library arm of Sony Music Publishing, to launch Death Row Pro.

The new joint venture will serve as a production music arm for Death Row Records, providing new music for sync placements, including previously unreleased tracks from Death Row’s archives, along with new music derived from “Death Row DNA.”

The first releases from Death Row Pro are anticipated to drop in January 2024.

“It’s an honor to partner with Extreme Music on the DEATH ROW PRO series. 👊🏾🎬🎶🎥” said Snoop Dogg, owner and CEO of Death Row.

“Extreme sets itself apart by striving for authenticity and when it comes to Hip-Hop, there is nothing more authentic than Death Row. We are super excited to be bring the sonic horsepower of Death Row to music supervisors” added Russell Emanuel, CEO Extreme Music.