Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Warner Music Group For Distribution; While Staying Independent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Megan Thee Stallion will continue to be “Ms. Independent” while getting a little help from her friends in a partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG). First reported by Billboard, the Grammy Award winner signed a deal with WMG to distribute her upcoming music while maintaining ownership. Also, as part of the new venture, she will be supported by employees at 300 Entertainment and others within WMG. She will continue to be managed by Roc Nation.

Before her single release of “Cobra” in October, Stallion took to her social media to let her fans know her next album would be funded from her pocket.

Megan Thee Stallion says that she is independent and funding her music career herself pic.twitter.com/mU9ldZ3QDq — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) October 13, 2023

“I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket. The next shit y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion – Megan Thee Stallion brain, Megan Thee Stallion wallet.”

The rapper cut ties with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, in October after a three-year legal battle. In the 1501 deal, her music was distributed in a partnership with 300 Entertainment, which WMG acquired in 2021. Stallion filed suit against 1501 for alleged unpaid royalties, which was settled to “resolve their legal differences,” per Billboard.

2022’s release, Traumazine, was the last full-length album released via 1501.