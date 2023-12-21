The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Concert Industry Legend John Scher

The first half is about concert promotion. The second half is about the Grateful Dead. I guarantee you will hear things you’ve never heard before.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/john-scher-137104304/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/john-scher/id1316200737?i=1000639322188
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7bRU1nvoTgykAMXsTU9Bir?si=ak054Q3DSiWgTP73iGHLCQ
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/1233a80b-a973-4035-acfd-c62757099382/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-john-scher