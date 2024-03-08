Industry Vet Stéphane McGarry To Lead Tixr’s Canadian Expansion

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Tixr, the primary ticketing and live event commerce marketplace announced it has expanded into Canada while naming industry veteran Stéphane McGarry to oversee the company’s new regional office.

The expansion buildings on Tixr’s existing partnerships in the region, which include Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, New City Gas, Sonic Unyon, and Sonic Concerts. Other recent Canadian signings include Cowboys Music Festival, Stereo Nightclub, Game Con Canada, and Athletics Canada.

McGarry joins Tixr from the ticketing software provider AudienceView (formerly known as Vendini) where he served as VP of Sales. He previously served as President of Canada for Crowtorch until its acquisition by Cvent before the company was in turn, acquired by Vendini in 2016.

He began his career as a concert promoter with the legendary Canadian entertainment brand Donald K Donald Events.

“Stéphane’s track record speaks volumes. Not only has he established enduring relationships with clients and led operations to excellence in music, sports, and beyond, but his character and reputation precede him as a standout individual within our industry,” said Robert Davari, Co-Founder and CEO of Tixr. “He’s consistently added value to every organization he’s touched, and collaborating with him has been on my agenda for years. Stéphane is, without question, the right leader to drive our expansion and oversee our operations in Canada.”

“There’s no denying that Tixr has the most modern tech stack and the best UX in the business, on top of an amazing company culture,” said McGarry. “The growth opportunities in Canada are immense with this stellar team and the versatility of our product which can service such a wide array of complex event types — and do it well.”

McGarry’s team at Tixr’s Canadian launch includes:

● Mitch Forster – Senior Director of Partnerships

● Nicholas Vincent – Director of Partnerships

● Alex Wait – Manager of Partnerships Operations

● Jasmine Hirsch – Client Success Manager