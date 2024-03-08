Elliott Lefko To Host The Kurt Cobain’s Sweater & More: A Promoter Looks At 65 Session At This Year’s SXSW

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Global Touring Vice President Elliott Lefko has been announced as a presenter at this year’s South By Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas.

For his ‘Kurt Cobain’s Sweater & More: A Promoter Looks At 65’ session, Lefko will share anecdotes from across his 40-year career as one of the leading concert promoters in North America, including 20 years with the famed festival promoter Goldenvoice.

During the session, Lefko will share war stories from across his career of working with some of the biggest artists in the industry, including Nirvana, Neil Young, Erykah Badu, Courtney Barnett, Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed, Sigur Ros, Nirvana, Jeff Buckley, Rufus and Carla Thomas and more.

The session will take place on Wednesday, March 13th at the Austin Convention Center.

For more information, check the event page here: https://schedule.sxsw.com/2024/events/PP1144604