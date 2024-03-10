Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture At The 96th Annual Oscar Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” ruled the Oscars on Sunday night, winning seven trophies, including best picture, best actor (Cillian Murphy), and best original score.
“Oppenheimer” helped Robert Downey Jr. claim his first Oscar as well, after he won the award for best supporting actor and the film also earned trophies for editing and cinematography.
On the music front, “Barbie” won best original song for Billie Eilish and and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?”
Other winners for the night included the Hulu drama “Poor Things” which won best actress, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and production design.
Jimmy Kimmel returned as the hosts for the 96th annual Oscar Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Performers for the night included Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both set to star in the upcoming cinematic adaption of the Broadway hit “Wicked” and Ryan Gosling, who performed a rendition of the Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken” with some help from an all-star band that included Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt.
Oscar Winners For 2024
WINNER: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
WINNER: “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
“The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot
“It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Scott George, Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
WINNER: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
BEST EDITING
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad