Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture At The 96th Annual Oscar Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” ruled the Oscars on Sunday night, winning seven trophies, including best picture, best actor (Cillian Murphy), and best original score.

“Oppenheimer” helped Robert Downey Jr. claim his first Oscar as well, after he won the award for best supporting actor and the film also earned trophies for editing and cinematography.

On the music front, “Barbie” won best original song for Billie Eilish and and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?”

Other winners for the night included the Hulu drama “Poor Things” which won best actress, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and production design.

Jimmy Kimmel returned as the hosts for the 96th annual Oscar Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Performers for the night included Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both set to star in the upcoming cinematic adaption of the Broadway hit “Wicked” and Ryan Gosling, who performed a rendition of the Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken” with some help from an all-star band that included Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt.

Oscar Winners For 2024

WINNER: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Scott George, Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Oppenheimer

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

WINNER: The Last Repair Shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

BEST EDITING

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Godzilla Minus One

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad