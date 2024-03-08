Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton And Daryl Hall Announce Co-Headlining Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour set for the summer of 2024.

The 22-date tour kicks off on June 2 at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, and wraps at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on July 25th. Along the way, the tour will hit venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Radio City Music Hall.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish.” says Costello.

“It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship. Get ready for lots of great music,” Daryl Hall added.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, March 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 15 at 10 AM local time.