Mohegan Sun’s Inspire Resort In South Korea Officially Opens Its Doors With A Concert By Maroon 5

INCHEON, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — This week heralded the grand opening of the Mohegan Sun’s Inspire Resort, the largest integrated entertainment destination in Northeast Asia and home to the region’s newest 15,000-capacity live events arena.

Located in the South Korean city of Incheon’s Yeongjong Island, the grand opening of the multi-billion dollar resort first phase was attended by more than 500 local dignitaries, including U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip S. Goldberg and South Korea’s Culture Minister Yu In-chon along with the members of the Mohegan Council of Elders and Tribal Council of Management Board.

The initial phase includes the 15,000-capacity arena, along with three hotels with a combined room count of 1,275 rooms. The facility also includes conference and exhibition spaces, an indoor water park, a casino for foreign guests, a digital entertainment ‘street’ with overhead LED displays akin to the Freemont Experience in Las Vegas, and the Inspire Mall with shopping and dining offerings.

Other features that will be completed in the coming months include a 100,000 outdoor entertainment area, a 1,000-seat food court, and the largest immersive content exhibition center in Korea.

The arena made its debut with a performance by rock legends Maroon 5.

“The economic relationship and investment between Korea is a two-way superhighway,” Ambassador Goldberg told the audience during the grand opening event, according to South Korea’s JoongAng Daily. “And today, we celebrate another major milestone in the U.S.-Korea investment relationship — the grand opening of the Inspire resort, one of the largest foreign direct investment ventures in Korea valued at $1.6 billion and expected to create more than 3,000 jobs.”