Morgan Wallen Announced For A BST Hyde Park Show

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Following his successful UK debut at the O2 last December, American country singer Morgan Wallen will take the stage at London’s historic Hyde Park on uly 4th.

“Last fall was my first time in the U.K. and man, I loved it,” remarks Wallen. “I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible.”

The park, which has an official concert capacity of 65,000 fans, has hosted shows over the years by artists such as Queen, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and more.

More recently, the park has hosted the British Summer Time concert series, which Wallen’s show os a part of.

Wallen’s London concert follows the release of his latest release Abbey Road Sessions. The digital series, recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios, includes five live recordings from Wallen’s 2023 album, One Thing At A Time, an unreleased fan-favorite, “Lies Lies Lies,” and a never-before-recorded cover of British rock band Nothing But Thieves’ “Graveyard Whistling.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. GMT at https://www.bst-hydepark.com. Supporting talent to be announced at a later date.