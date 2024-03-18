Cockney Rebel Frontman Steve Harley, Dead At 73

SUFFOLK, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Harley, the frontman of the British glam rock band Cockney Rebel died on March 17th after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

His passing was announced in a statement by his family: ”We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side.”

“Steve took enormous comfort from all of his fans’ well wishes during his battle, and would want to thank you all deeply for your love and support throughout his career,” the statement continued.

While his family did not disclose a cause of death, Harley announced last October that he was canceling his upcoming touring commitments with the Steve Harley Acoustic Band in order to undergo treatment for cancer.

Harley began his music career in 1971, performing in bars and clubs around London. The following year, he formed the Cockney Rebel with Jean-Paul Crocker, Stuart Elliott, and Paul Jeffries.

While the group’s debut album The Human Menagerie landed with a thud in the UK, the album’s lead single, “Sebastian” became a hit in Europe.

The band’s followup album The Psychomodo, became a modest hit on the strength of singles such as “Judy Teen” and “Mr. Soft” but not enough to save the band from dissolution.

Following Cockney Rebel’s split, Harley collaborated with musicians such as T-Rex and the Dutch singer Patricia Paay. He also launched a solo career, recording a series of albums from the late 1970s through the early 2000s.

Harley resided in Suffolk with his wife Dorothy and their two children, Kerr and Greta.