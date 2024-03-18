+LIVE+ & STP Announce Co-Headlining ‘Jubilee’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock bands +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots are teaming up for a co-headlining tour that kicks off August 16th at Toyota Pavilion at Concord in Concord, California.
The Jubilee Tour, produced by Live Nation will hit 19 markets across the U.S., including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and Chicago, among others and mark the 30th anniversary of Live’s Throwing Copper and STP’s Purple.
Additionally, Our Lady Peace has signed on as support on the first two dates of the tour while Soul Asylum will join the tour for the remainder of the announced shows.
The general onsale for tickets begins Friday, March 22 at 10 am local time.
The full list of announced shows
Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place
Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center
Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center