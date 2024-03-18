+LIVE+ & STP Announce Co-Headlining ‘Jubilee’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock bands +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots are teaming up for a co-headlining tour that kicks off August 16th at Toyota Pavilion at Concord in Concord, California.

The Jubilee Tour, produced by Live Nation will hit 19 markets across the U.S., including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and Chicago, among others and mark the 30th anniversary of Live’s Throwing Copper and STP’s Purple.

Additionally, Our Lady Peace has signed on as support on the first two dates of the tour while Soul Asylum will join the tour for the remainder of the announced shows.

The general onsale for tickets begins Friday, March 22 at 10 am local time.

The full list of announced shows

Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place

Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center

Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center