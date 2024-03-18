Alison Nichols Signs With BBR Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Asian-American country star Alison Nichols announced that she’s signed a new recording deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

Nichols, who was born and raised in Georgia, describes herself as “half Korean, half redneck, and 100% American” and draws influences from the Texas country scene.

“Alison’s life brings a unique perspective to her music that we look forward to sharing with the world,” says Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, BMG North America. “It’s compelling, different, yet familiar and adds to the rich tapestry that is Country Music.”

“My parents say I came into the world singing, and I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a little girl,” added Alison. “I’m so thrilled and excited to be a part of the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville family and I look forward to making great music together!”

While a relative newcomer to the country music world, Nichols’ debut “is it just me?” went viral on TikTok, generating more than 4.6 million views. Her latest release “HOOPS” is following the same track and has already accumulated more than 1 million streams to date.