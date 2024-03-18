SGPS/ShowRig Expanding Its Nashville Operation

NASVHILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — SGPS/ShowRig, Inc., and its related companies, which have provided entertainment technology, including automation, planning and design, custom fabrication, and equipment rental services since 1974, announced plans to move to a new facility in Nashville.

SGPS/ShowRig’s new Music City location at 8560 Centre Pointe Way in La Vergne, will more than double its current floor space and allow the company to provide expanded tour support and events capabilities, which the company sees as key to its operation in the region.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service and cutting-edge technology to our clients across the country, ensuring their productions reach new heights,” said Ned Collett, President of SGPS/ShowRig. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we’re confident that this expansion and our continued commitment to excellence ensure that SGPS/ShowRig is well-positioned to lead the industry for the next 50 years and beyond.”

“For the past 14 years, SGPS/ShowRig has cultivated long-term tour relationships with Nashville’s entertainment industry. With the expansion of our Nashville footprint, we will provide a full offering of rigging, staging, and automation services to not only the Nashville area, but to the entire southeastern US,” added Rick McCoige, Operations Manager of SGPS/ShowRig Nashville.

The new facility will be up and running by March 25, 2024.