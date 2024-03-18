Police Foil An Alleged Plot To Kill Rapper OTM Zay At An Austin Concert

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Austin have arrested two men who they accuse of planning to kill a performer at a concert on Austin’s E 6th St.

According to local Fox affiliate Fox7 Austin, police arrested 39-year-old Don Lee Bennett and 38-year-old Pierre Laday Jones on March 10th and the two men are facing third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jones is also facing an additional charge of misdemeanor harassment, Fox reported.

Court paperwork obtained by Fox says that following Jones’ arrest, he voluntarily told police that two of his associates were planning to kill a man at a rap concert near East Sixth Street, and were planning to use Jones’ VIP pass for SXSW to gain access to the show.

According to police, Jones said that the two men wanted to kill the performer to prevent him from testifying in a court case.

Don Lee Bennett was identified as one of Jones two associates but the second was not named, Fox reported.

Austin CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reported that the target of the alleged hit was rapper Isiaiah “OTM Zay” Jones.

A rep for SXSW told Fox that there is no such thing as VIP Access credentials at SXSW and that the show in question was not affiliated with SXSW.