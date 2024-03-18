Barclays Center Plans Major Renovation, Including The Addition Of Two New VIP Clubs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — BSE Global, operators of the Barclays Center, announced plans for a major reconfiguration of the arena’s premium offerings, including its existing suites as well as new b-level suites and new premium membership clubs.

As part of the largest renovation in the arena’s history, the arena will revise its current Suite Level B, which will be converted into The Row, a 12,060 square-foot VIP club. With room for 184 guests, the club will take its inspiration from Brooklyn’s iconic Brownstone rowhouses, including design elements such as herringbone floors to velvet furnishings and wainscot paneling.

Members of the space will have access to a private VIP entrance, theater-style reserved seating and a full service bar and desert station.

Barclays Center’s Suite Level B South will become The Key, a club space with communal tables made with wood recovered from former Brooklyn Nets courts, full-service private bar serving beer on tapi, nteractive games and a 44’ wide media wall that can show up to five views at once or be used as one full video takeover.

The 11,185 square-foot space will feature seating for 252 guests, BSE Global stated.

Additionally, both of the new clubs will feature private dining options, including ood stations, serving a rotating menu curated by the arena’s food and beverage team.

“Barclays Center is one of the most notable arenas in the world. As we just celebrated our tenth anniversary, we thought it was the perfect time to reflect on our customer experience and the ways in which we can continue to stay ahead of the curve to create lasting memories for our guests,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE Global. “Our guests have expressed a desire for greater club access with elevated food and beverage offerings and we believe these enhancements represent an actionable step to continue to deliver a world-class experience for them. We are excited about the opportunity to create timeless, non-traditional experiences that build generational fandom, while also drawing new guests to Barclays Center in unique ways.”

The renovation work will be led by architects at Populous, while Shawmut Design & Construction is the General Construction Group for the project with constructions scheduled to begin at the end of the 2023-2024 Brooklyn Nets season and be completed ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 season.