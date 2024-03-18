James Burton, John Anderson, and Toby Keith Announced As The Country Music Hall Of Fame Class of 2024

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association on Monday announced that James Burton, John Anderson, and Toby Keith will be the 2024 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The inductees were revealed during a press conference at the Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville by fellow Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn.

“This year’s nominees exemplify the excellence of our genre,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “James, John, and Toby have each made an indelible impact and brought their distinctive contributions to Country Music, enriching our format. Their influence is evident throughout the longevity of their careers, ensuring each legacy will thrive indefinitely. It is with great pride that we welcome these three remarkable individuals into the esteemed ranks of the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

James Burton, began his career while still a teen in Louisiana and went on to work with fellow legends such as Elvis Presley, Rick Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, The Everly Brothers, Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell, and more.

John Anderson will be inducted as an artist from the Veterans Era. With a career that stretches back to the 1970s, Anderson has recorded 22 studio albums with a catalog of hits that includes “Wild and Blue”, “Swingin'”, “Black Sheep”, “Straight Tequila Night”, and “Money in the Bank” among others.

Toby Keith will join the Country Music Hall of Fame posthumously as an inductee in the Modern Era Artist category. Keith, who died earlier this year after a battle with cancer, released an impressive 19 studio albums during his career, generating 61 charting singles, including number one country hits such as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, “Who’s That Man,” “I Wanna Talk About Me”, and “Whiskey Girl” among others.

“Each of the three new inductees has left a deep and distinctive stamp on our genre,” says Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Chief Executive Officer. “Florida native John Anderson helped steer Country Music back to its traditions with his bold honky-tonk style. James Burton, who hails from Louisiana, blended Country and blues to create a fiery picking style that distinguished countless hits and has inspired guitarists the world over. Toby Keith from Oklahoma brought a sly swagger and a patriotic passion to songs that made him one of the best-selling Country artists of the past 30 years. They have all profoundly shaped our music, and we are honored and delighted that their achievements will now forever be enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

A formal induction ceremony for Burton, Anderson, and Keith will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater this October.