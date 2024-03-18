Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Its Final Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Lynne’s ELO, the latest iteration of the legendary progressive rock band Electric Light Orchestra, announced plans for their final tour.

The Live Nation-produced “The Over and Out Tour”, billed as ELO’s final run, kicks off on August 24th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert California and wrapping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 25th.

Along the way, the tour will stop in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Toronto, among others.

Artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 @ 10am local time and General tickets will be available to the public on Friday, March 22 @ 10am local time.

Lynne, one of the co-founders of ELO in 1970, reformed the group as Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014.

August 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

August 27, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

September 1, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

September 6, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

September 7, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 10, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

September 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

September 14, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

September 23, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

September 27, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

September 30, 2024 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

October 2, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

October 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 11, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 12, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

October 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

October 16, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 18, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 21, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

October 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

October 25, 2024 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum