Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Its Final Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Lynne’s ELO, the latest iteration of the legendary progressive rock band Electric Light Orchestra, announced plans for their final tour.
The Live Nation-produced “The Over and Out Tour”, billed as ELO’s final run, kicks off on August 24th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert California and wrapping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 25th.
Along the way, the tour will stop in major markets such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Toronto, among others.
Artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 @ 10am local time and General tickets will be available to the public on Friday, March 22 @ 10am local time.
Lynne, one of the co-founders of ELO in 1970, reformed the group as Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014.
August 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
August 27, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 28, 2024 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
September 1, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
September 6, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
September 7, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 10, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
September 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
September 14, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
September 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 23, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
September 27, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
September 30, 2024 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
October 2, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
October 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 11, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 12, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
October 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
October 16, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 18, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 21, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
October 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
October 25, 2024 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum