Deezer Renews With Merlin

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital music licenser Merlin announced it has renewed its partnership with the French music streaming platform Deezer.

The deal will ensure that music from independent record labels, distributors, and other rights holders represented by Merlin will remain available to Deezer’s users.

Additionally, Merlin’s clients will participate in Deezer’s new royalty model, which includes an incentive for artists with a consistent and engaged fan base, rewards engaging content, with a renewed focus on music.

“I’m very happy to see that Merlin and its members are embracing Deezer’s artist-centric model and joining us in redefining artist remuneration in the streaming era, to make sure artists are paid more fairly for their music,” said Jeronimo Foglueira, CEO, Deezer. “From the start, our ambition has been that the new model should serve all artists with a consistent fan base, including the indie acts represented by the membership of Merlin.”

“Merlin’s mission is to ensure that the voices of its independent members are heard and that they have access to the most innovative opportunities in the digital marketplace while ensuring their artists are fairly compensated,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO, Merlin. “We have worked with Deezer to ensure their new model works for the benefit of our members, representing a path forward in ensuring that high-quality music, and the artists who create it, are recognized and rewarded in the manner they deserve.”