FKP Scorpio UK Merges With Communion To Form Communion One

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Two of the leading live music promoters in the UK, FKP Scorpio UK and London-based Communion Presents are teaming up to form a new combined company called Communion One.

The merger, which will take place immediately, will see the combined companies operating from one location, leveraging FKP Scorpio’s network of European offices to boost domestic touring capabilities.

Communion One will be led by a board that includes managing directors Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni and Scott O’Neill.

The new company’s leadership team will also include Carly Rocket, who was named Head of Operations. Additionally, Julie Morgan was named Head of Marketing, Olly Goddard will lead ticketing, Rich Cheetham will oversee production, and Jack Dedman will take point on venue programming.

“Bringing our two brilliant teams together and combining our shared experience, resources, and perspectives, is the most natural thing in the world. In doing so, we believe that Communion ONE is creating an even more compelling proposition for our existing and future clients. We’ve all had amazing success so far, but in many ways, we’re only just getting started,” the managing directors said in a joint statement.