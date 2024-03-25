Mariah Carey Presented With The SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Mariah Carey has become the latest artist to be honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing her accomplishments as one of the most streamed recording artists in the organization’s history.

“It should come as no surprise Mariah Carey is among SoundExchange’s most streamed creators – she is an accomplished artist who has reached cultural icon status and that is reflected in the data,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Mariah has created an enduring catalog of incredible music that delights across generations. We are honored to present Mariah Carey with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

Carey, who the Guinness Book of World Records calls the “Songbird Supreme” changed the sound of modern R&B, pop, and hip-hop with her distinctive and expansive vocal range. She is the best-selling female artist of all time, with more than 200 million albums sold over the course of her career, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, both Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon” awards, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

On the philanthropic front, Carey has donated her time and energy to a range of causes including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others.