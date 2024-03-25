Report: Diddy’s L.A. And Miami Homes Raided By DHS Agents

LOS ANGELES & MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Federal law enforcement officials conducted a raid inside of the Los Angeles home belonging to noted rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday.

According to Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC, sources said that Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants at Combs residence on Los Angeles as well as a property in Miami.

The source told the publication that the raids follow interviews of three Jane Does and one John Doe by the Southern District of New York in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a Homeland Security told the raid in a statement.

The raids follow allegations from multiple women who have accused the rap mogul of sexual assault in recent months. One of the accusers, Joi Dickerson, alleged that she met Combs in 1991 while still a student at Syracuse University. She alleges she went on a date with Combs, before he took her to his home, drugged and sexually assaulted her.

In February, Combs was accused by a male music producer, who alleged in court filings that Combs engaged in repeated instances of groping, sexual touching, and other inappropriate behavior.

A lawyer for Combs has denied the allegations against him.