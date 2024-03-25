Florrie Signs With BMG For Her Long-Awaited Debut Album

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, and songwriter Florrie has struck a new recording deal with BMG and Xenomania Records that includes her debut album, The Lost Ones, which is scheduled to release on June 14.

Florrie, whose real name is Florence Ellen Arnold, first made a name for herself as the in-house drummer for Xenomania, working with artists such as Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud, and the Pet Shop Boys.

In 2010, she launched a solo career, releasing a series of EPs that included Introduction (2010), Experiments (2011), Late (2012), and Sirens in 2014.

She was previously signed to Sony and was slated to release her debut album on the label but parted ways with them in 2015, amid creative differences, leaving the album in the dock.

“I have been waiting to make my debut album for the last 12 years and it deserved all the time and love I’ve put into it,” said Florrie of the new album.

“We are pleased to be joining forces with Xenomania on Florrie’s debut album. She is a fantastic talent – a thoughtful, multi-talented artist, making exceptional, forward-thinking pop music. We can’t wait for the world to hear what she has in store with this new release,” added BMG’s Senior Marketing Manager Laura Bruneau.