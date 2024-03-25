Adriana Ramos Named MD Of UMGP Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group announced the appointment of veteran music executive Adriana Ramos as Managing Director, UMPG Brazil.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, Ramos joined UMPG in 2013 and most recently served as the head of the creative team at the regional office, including both A&R and sync. Her past roles include sales and A&R positions at labels such as the independent Brazilian label, Deck; Warner Music; Microservice, a Brazilian sales & distribution company for independent artists; and BMG Music.

She will assume the managing director role from longtime Brazil MD Marcelo Falcao, who recently announced plans to step down.

“With tremendous vision and dedication, Adriana has been instrumental to the success of UMPG Brazil and her promotion is much-deserved. As we look to the future, I am confident that Adriana will bring enormous value and energy to UMPG Brazil, both furthering our creative strategy and continuing to ensure that our songwriters are treated with the best care in the world,” said Alexandra Lioutikoff, President Latin America & US Latin.

“I want to thank Marcelo for his leadership and passion over the past three decades. We are grateful for all he has done for our company. Marcelo’s contributions have been fundamental to UMPG Brazil’s success: solidifying our credibility in the market, building a great team of executive talent, and identifying, nurturing, and supporting artists and songwriters,” Lioutikoff added.