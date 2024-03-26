Pianist, Composer & Grammy-Nominated Artist David Benoit Signs With Universal Attractions Agency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) proudly announces that Grammy-nominated pianist, composer, and film and TV scorer David Benoit has signed exclusively with the agency. UAA partner Adam Zagor will act as his responsible agent. Benoit’s addition to UAA continues the agency’s expansion of its jazz roster.

“I am excited to work with David; his career accolades and artistry speak for themselves. I have also been a fan of his music for years, which is an added bonus. I look forward to helping grow the legacy David Benoit has already established for himself,” said Zagor.

With a career spanning four decades, DBenoit has made a name for himself, working with iconic singers such as Patti Austin, Connie Stevens, Ann-Margaret, and Lainie Kazan as her musical director/conductor. A pioneer of the contemporary smooth jazz movement, Benoit has released numerous acclaimed LPs, including the tribute to his idol/career influence Bill Evans, Letter to Evan (1992), Here’s to You, Charlie Brown: Fifty Great Years (2000), and the Billboard contemporary jazz chart-topping Waiting for Spring (1989).

“I am thrilled to be joining Universal Attractions Agency. It’s an honor to collaborate with such a reputable agency and have the opportunity to further expand my reach in the industry,” said Benoit.

Benoit’s prolific output also includes several notable film scores, including the Clint Eastwood-produced The Stars Fell on Henrietta and the Sally Field-produced The Christmas Tree. He has also served as a conductor with a wide range of symphonies, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, London Symphony, and Nuremberg Symphony. In 2010, the American Smooth Jazz Awards awarded Benoit the Lifetime Achievement Award for his career accomplishments.

Benoit’s forthcoming album, Timeless, featuring UK big band Spice Fusion, will be released next month.