Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic Moves To Philadelphia For The First Time

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – This year, the Birthplace of America will host Willie Nelson’s iconic 4th of July Picnic for the first time, marking a historic moment in music and celebration. On July 4, the City of Brotherly Love will welcome Nelson’s legendary 4th of July Picnic at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, against the backdrop of some of America’s most historic landmarks.

The headline act for this special occasion is the legendary Nelson himself, a symbol of the American spirit. Joining him for a one-of-a-kind Independence Day celebration are music icons including Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, and Celisse, ensuring that this year’s picnic will be unforgettable.

From country to folk to rock ‘n’ roll, the lineup promises a diverse and memorable experience. It will bring together music lovers of all ages to celebrate America’s birthday. Attendees can expect a day filled with exceptional live performances, delicious food, and refreshing drinks, making it the ultimate 4th of July celebration.

Tickets for the event will be available to the public starting Friday (March 29) at 10 am. Citi card members can access presale tickets until Thursday (March 28) at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

“I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history,” said Nelson. “It’s an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can’t wait to celebrate Independence Day with you.”

For more information and complete details, please visit http://WilliesPicnic2024.com.