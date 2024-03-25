Cirque Partners With UMG Nashville For A New Country-Music Themed Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are teaming up for Songblazers, a new country-themed jukebox show that mines both classic and modern American country music.

The show, which tells the story of two artists on the make in the realm of country music, debuts in Nashville in July 2024 and will then launch a tour of North America later this year.

As part of the show, Cirque is collaborating with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams, and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song.

“The title idea came to me pretty easily after becoming acquainted with Cirque du Soleil,” says Williams. “Where I come from, most people don’t get to go to the circus. We go to county fairs and carnivals, and the carnival in a small town is filled with joy, excitement, mystery, euphoria, you name it. That feeling is one you always remember, and I think the roller coaster of emotions lines up with what you want to feel seeing such an incredibly beautiful production such as Cirque’s.”

Pre-save Williams’ “Carnival Heart (from Cirque du Soleil Songblazers)”

Songblazers itinerary

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Performing Arts Center® (TPAC): July 2 to July 28, 2024

Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Center: August 1 to August 11, 2024

Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall: August 14 to August 18, 2024

San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre: August 21 to August 25, 2024

Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall: September 12 to September 15, 2024

New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre: September 18 to September 22, 2024

Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park: September 25 to October 20, 2024

St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theater: October 23 to October 27, 2024

Pre-sale tickets are available today. General on-sale starts on March 28.