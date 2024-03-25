My Morning Jacket And Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Co-Headlining ‘Eye To Eye’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are teaming up for the co-headlining “Eye To Eye Tour,” which is scheduled to hit amphitheaters across the eastern U.S. in September.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 10th at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC and is scheduled to conclude at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sept. 28.

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago-our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all,” said My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!”

“We are long-time lovers of My Morning Jacket, and over the years have grown a close friendship,” shares Nathaniel Rateliff. “It’s so special to become friends with musicians and peers that you admire and we’re looking forward to bringing our love for each other on the road.”

As part of the tour, MMJ and Nathaniel Rateliff are teaming up with the non–profit Reverb to reduce the environmental impact of the tour and to help raise awareness of the climate change crisis. Along with a tour sustainability program, the tour will host a fan Action Village at east show and both bands will support Reverb’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

Ticket presales start on March 26, followed by a general onsale on March 29th.

SEPTEMBER

10 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

12 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park