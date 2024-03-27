Lee Abrams: Art & Science

Traditionally, art and science have been treated as two separate disciplines, but when they are studied together it’s clear to see the impact one has on the other. A great deal of creativity is required to make scientific breakthroughs, and art is just as often an expression of (or a product of) scientific knowledge.

Some thoughts on that:

There’s a lot of research out there — some reliable, some highly suspect, but the data is there. What you see less of is aggressively and creatively interpreting data and trends. Turning metrics into magic.

The data is the science, but the art part is missing. The aggressive and emotional interpretation of the information. Report complete, then what? “What” is acting on the information with extreme noticeability. Balancing Science with Art. They balance and check each other perfectly but rarely do you see that balance in action.

Science and Art may seem extreme opposites but it’s a glorious combination when executed in harmony.

A problem is in AFDI ( actually —— doing it). There is so much evidence clearly pointing to vulnerabilities and opportunities. They’re addressed internally but there’s no action. No NOTICEABILITY. Uncertainty or fear of “going too far” are common culprits as is ‘creative by committee’ which tends to deliver diluted brilliance.

Funny, but technology companies have the balance better than media. They thrive on the next thing…now. And the best tech products are functional and beautiful. Science and Art.

Data alone won’t work in media. It needs the Art component. The result can be a lasting high-quality project vs one that simply taps into the numbers at the moment.

I’ve seen scores of reports that end up as offsite sessions, committee meetings, or emails requesting feedback. These usually don’t generate actionable concepts… more often it’s to give the team an overview. There’s a special skill to transmitting this art component to a team. It’s more difficult to explain than data which is why creative is such a high priority in a media organization.

But if you do balance science with art, it’s a timeless route to making a difference and breaking through the madness of the new Wild West.