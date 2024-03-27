Secret Sounds’ Splendour In The Grass Cancels For 2024

NORTH BYRON, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Splendour in the Grass, the long-running Australian music festival, has been canceled for 2024, due to what organizers describe as “unexpected events.”

“We know there were many fans excited for this year’s line-up and all the great artists planning to join us, but due to unexpected events we’ll be taking the year off,” festival organizer Secret Sounds shared in a post announcing the decision to pull the plug for 2024.

“We’re heartbroken to be missing a year especially after more than two decades in operation. This festival has always been a huge community effort, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and overall faith. We hope to be back in the future,” the statement added.

The festival, which was slated to take place from July 19 through July 21 in Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands featured a lineup that included headliners Kylie Minogue, Arcade Fire, and Future along with G Flip, Turnstile, Yeat, Hayden James, Girl in Red and Baby Gravy among others.

According to event organizers, ticketholders will be refunded automatically from ticket vendor Moshtix.

Splendour In The Grass joins a growing number of Ausralian festivals that have fallen by the wayside this year, including Groovin’ In The Moo, which canceled plans for 2024 last month.