Loud & Live Announced As The Presenting Sponsors For The Latin Alternative Music Conference 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) announced that the entertainment, marketing, and live events company will be the presenting sponsor for the 25th annual edition of the popular industry confab.

The 2024 edition of LAMC will take place in New York City from July 9 – 13 while a virtual edition of the conference will take place from April 24-26, 2024.

This year’s LAMC builds on the success of the event in 2023, which saw record attendance for both the virtual edition and the live event.

“We are delighted to welcome Loud And Live as a presenting sponsor of the Latin Alternative Music Conference. Their passion for Latin music and commitment to supporting our industry make them an ideal partner for our conference” said Tomas Cookman, Founder of LAMC. “Together, we will continue to celebrate the rich diversity and creativity of Latin music and its makers, while empowering the next generation of artists and industry professionals”, Cookman added.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the LAMC as a presenting sponsor of the conference,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “Latin music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we recognize the importance of supporting initiatives like the LAMC that foster collaboration, creativity, innovation, and growth within our industry”, Albareda added.