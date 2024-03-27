Bruce Springsteen To Be Named An Ivors Academy Fellow

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Ivors Academy announced that Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen will be the latest songwriter to become an Academy Fellow, the highest honor that the organization bestows.

The accolade will make Springsteen the first international songwriter to be inducted into the UK organization which advocates for the interest of songwriters, lyricists, and composers. He will join the select list of Fellows that includes artists such as Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE, Joan Armatrading CBE, and Sting, who received the award in 2023.

With a celebrated career that spans 5 decades, Springsteen has sold more than 140 million albums and accumulated a stunning collection of honors that includes 20 Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony Award, induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award.

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognized by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative,” Springsteen said.

“There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship. Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves, and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft,” added Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy.

Nominees for the 2024 Ivors Novello Awards will be announced on April 23rd, with the winners revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music gala at the Grosvenor House in London on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024.