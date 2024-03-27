Broadwick Group And TCE Presents Team Up To Create North American Events

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent New York-based event designer TCE Presents and the UK-based independent concert promoter Broadwick Group announced the formation of a new joint venture to create brand new live events in North America.

While details of the partnership have yet to be fully revealed, the two companies said they will announced more information on their first joint project in April.

TCE Presents has developed a reputation in the tri-state region with a portfolio of house and techno events. The company produces 150 shows per year including fashion and corporate activations.

Broadwick has been developing live content in the UK since 2010, including electronic music, arts, and brand activations, along with event management.

Partners have included Printworks London, DRUMSHEDS, Depot Mayfield, Magazine, Field Day and more.