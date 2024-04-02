April 2024 Photo Tour

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Oct
15
2024
|
The Atlantis
|
Oct
17
2024
|
The Sinclair
|
Oct
18
2024
|
GoldenSky Country Music Festival
|
Oct
20
2024
|
Take That Presents The Greatest Weekend
|
Oct
20
2024
|
GoldenSky Country Music Festival
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
5194TOTAL THIS YEAR
95TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
ATC Live
Nusantara Beat - Sinan Ors
-
Atonal Music Agency
Wristmeetrazor - Joe Booley (Europe)
-
Clockwork Artists
Gemi - Tom Parkin (UK & Europe)
-
Creative Artists Agency
The Japanese House - Emma Banks & Paul Wilson (Worldwide except North & South America)
-
Red Light Management
Aqyila - Steve Satterthwaite, Caitlin Engel & Lulu Dawson
Shadowgrass - Dawson Morris
-
Ride Home Management
Clarence Tilton - Andrew Norman & Sam Parker
-
The SoundClub
Taylor Bickett - Kelli Fannon
Wishy - Kelli Fannon
-
Armada Music
-
BMG Music Publishing
Ray Dalton (Catalogue)
-
LEX Music Group
Taylor Austin Dye (with Warner Chappell Music)
-
River House Artists
-
AWAL
-
Big Loud Texas
-
Century Media Records
-
Claddagh Records
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago