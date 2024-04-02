Taylor Swift Wins Artist Of The Year At The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night, with Taylor Swift taking top honors as Artist of the Year for 2023.
Other winners for the night included SZA, who won the award for Song of the Year for her hit “Kill Bill” and Olivia Rodrigo, who claimed the win for Pop Album of the Year for Guts.
Morgan Wallen was named Country Artist of the Year for 2024, while Canadian rap icon Drake won the award for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.
The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards honored Beyoncé with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her creativty and influence on modern pop culture while Cher was presented with the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades.
The awards show featured performances by Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae, and Jennifer Hudson who delivered a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher.
In addition, the show featured special appearances from Avril Lavigne, GloRilla, Jared Leto, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more.
Ludacris handled the hosting duties for the awards show and closed the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards out with a medley of his hits “All I Do Is Win,” “Yeah” and “Move B****
The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will live on-demand on MVPD VOD/FOX NOW and Hulu until April 22 and Tubi from April 9 -29.
Category winners:
Song of the Year:
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
(New for 2024) Pop Song of the Year:
- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
(New for 2024) Pop Artist of the Year:
- Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year:
- GUTS- Olivia Rodrigo
Artist of the Year:
- Taylor Swift
Duo/Group of the Year:
- OneRepublic
Best Collaboration:
- “Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez
Best New Artist (Pop):
- Jelly Roll
Country Song of the Year:
- “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Country Artist of the Year:
- Morgan Wallen
Country Album of the Year:
- One Thing At A Time- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
- Jelly Roll
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
- Heroes & Villains- Metro Boomin
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
- Ice Spice
R&B Song of the Year:
- “Snooze”- SZA
R&B Artist of the Year:
- SZA
R&B Album of the Year:
- SOS- SZA
Best African Music Artist:
- Burna Boy
Best New Artist (R&B):
- Victoria Monét
Alternative Song of the Year:
- “One More Time”- blink-182
Alternative Artist of the Year:
- Fall Out Boy
Alternative Album of the Year:
- The Record- boygenius
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
- Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Lost” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Foo Fighters
Rock Album of the Year:
- 72 Seasons- Metallica
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Strangers” – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
- Karol G
Latin Pop/ Urban Album of the Year:
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO- Karol G
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):
- Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Génesis- Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
- Peso Pluma
(New for 2024) K-pop Song of the Year:
- “Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY
(New for 2024) K-pop Artist of the Year:
- Jung Kook
(New for 2024) Best New Artist (K-pop):
- NewJeans
K-Pop Album of the Year:
- 5-Star- Stray Kids
Producer of the Year:
- Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year:
- Ashley Gorley
Tour of the Year:
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Label of the Year:
- Republic Records
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto
Best Fan Army presented by Otezla® (apremilast): *Socially Voted Category
- BTS Army
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Joshua Sowter-Halling – Louis Tomlinson
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
- “Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift
(New for 2024) Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
- “j-hope IN THE BOX”
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
- Taylor Swift
(New for 2024) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category
- Layover – V