Taylor Swift Wins Artist Of The Year At The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night, with Taylor Swift taking top honors as Artist of the Year for 2023.

Other winners for the night included SZA, who won the award for Song of the Year for her hit “Kill Bill” and Olivia Rodrigo, who claimed the win for Pop Album of the Year for Guts.

Morgan Wallen was named Country Artist of the Year for 2024, while Canadian rap icon Drake won the award for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards honored Beyoncé with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her creativty and influence on modern pop culture while Cher was presented with the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades.

The awards show featured performances by Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae, and Jennifer Hudson who delivered a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher.

In addition, the show featured special appearances from Avril Lavigne, GloRilla, Jared Leto, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more.

Ludacris handled the hosting duties for the awards show and closed the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards out with a medley of his hits “All I Do Is Win,” “Yeah” and “Move B****

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will live on-demand on MVPD VOD/FOX NOW and Hulu until April 22 and Tubi from April 9 -29.

Category winners:

Song of the Year:

“Kill Bill” – SZA

(New for 2024) Pop Song of the Year:

“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

(New for 2024) Pop Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Pop Album of the Year:

GUTS- Olivia Rodrigo

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Duo/Group of the Year:

OneRepublic

Best Collaboration:

“Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez

Best New Artist (Pop):

Jelly Roll

Country Song of the Year:

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Country Artist of the Year:

Morgan Wallen

Country Album of the Year:

One Thing At A Time- Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Jelly Roll

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Heroes & Villains- Metro Boomin

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

Ice Spice

R&B Song of the Year:

“Snooze”- SZA

R&B Artist of the Year:

SZA

R&B Album of the Year:

SOS- SZA

Best African Music Artist:

Burna Boy

Best New Artist (R&B):

Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year:

“One More Time”- blink-182

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Fall Out Boy

Alternative Album of the Year:

The Record- boygenius

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year:

“Lost” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year:

72 Seasons- Metallica

Dance Song of the Year:

“Strangers” – Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year:

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Karol G

Latin Pop/ Urban Album of the Year:

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO- Karol G

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Génesis- Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Peso Pluma

(New for 2024) K-pop Song of the Year:

“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY

(New for 2024) K-pop Artist of the Year:

Jung Kook

(New for 2024) Best New Artist (K-pop):

NewJeans

K-Pop Album of the Year:

5-Star- Stray Kids

Producer of the Year:

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Tour of the Year:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Label of the Year:

Republic Records

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto

Best Fan Army presented by Otezla® (apremilast): *Socially Voted Category

BTS Army

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Gracie Abrams

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Joshua Sowter-Halling – Louis Tomlinson

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift

(New for 2024) Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

“j-hope IN THE BOX”

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Taylor Swift

(New for 2024) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category