Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Pearl Jam & 200 Artists All On AI, Tech Companies To Respect Artists’ Rights

(Hypebot) — More than 200 musicians, ranging from Billie Eilish and Katy Perry to Elvis Costello and Smokey Robinson, have signed an open letter that, rather than calling for government action, encourages the AI, tech, and music industries to develop tools that respect creators’ rights.

“We call on all AI developers, technology companies, platforms, and digital music services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music-generation technology, content, or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work.”

The wide-ranging list of artists signing on includes Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Chuck D, Cake, Peter Case, Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, and Camila Cabello.

“Working musicians are already struggling to make ends meet in the streaming world, and now they have the added burden of trying to compete with a deluge of AI-generated noise,” said Jen Jacobsen, Executive Director of The Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), the trade group that organized the letter. “The unethical use of generative AI to replace human artists will devalue the entire music ecosystem—for artists and fans alike.”

Full text of the letter and list of signers

“We, the undersigned members of the artist and songwriting communities, call on AI developers, technology companies, platforms, and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.

Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere.

Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing AI to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians, and rightsholders.

When used irresponsibly, AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods. Some of the biggest and most powerful companies are, without permission, using our work to train AI models. These efforts are directly aimed at replacing the work of human artists with massive quantities of AI-created “sounds” and “images” that substantially dilute the royalty pools that are paid out to artists. For many working musicians, artists and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic.

Unchecked, AI will set in motion a race to the bottom that will degrade the value of our work and prevent us from being fairly compensated for it.

This assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem.

We call on all AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music-generation technology, content or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work”

