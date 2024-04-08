Sam Ash Music Store To Close Their Manhattan Location

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sam Ash music store, a fixture of lower Manhattan for more a century, announced that it is closing its doors for good.

“As we navigate new challenges and opportunities, we are announcing the closure of our 34th Street location in NYC,” the company announced.

Opened by Sam Ash in 1924, the store has operated at various locations around Manhattan for the last 100 years, most recently at 34th street in Midtown.

Initially, the store focused on sheet music, music instrument repairs, and phonographs, but expanded its offerings to include musical instruments in the 1950s, as rock & roll began to take off.

“This is one of the best guitar stores I’ve ever seen in my life,” customer Kevin Mehta told CBS News.

“You might see Led Zeppelin playing or Todd Rundgren,” customer William Cameron added. “There was at least a half a dozen major guitar stores that used to be right next to each other.”

Sam Ash’s other locations around the U.S., will remain open.