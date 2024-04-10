Universal Music Greater China Partners With C-Pop Powerhouse TF Entertainment

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) and China’s TF Entertainment announced a new multi-faceted partnership that includes a global digital distribution deal for TF’s talent roster.

With a focus on international markets, the partnership will provide TF Entertainment with access to UMG’s global distribution and marketing networks while providing the label with inroads to the burgeoning world of C-Pop.

TF Entertainment is a pioneer in the C-POP (Chinese popular music) scene and has platformed idol groups such as TFBOYS and Teens In Times.

The partnership follows a similar agreement announced with South Korea’s K-pop titans HYBE, that was announced in March.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with TF Entertainment, paving the way for iconic C-pop groups like TFBOYS and Teens InTimes to captivate audiences worldwide. This alliance underscores our dedication to elevating Chinese pop music to global acclaim, both culturally and commercially. It also provides a unique opportunity to advance our superfan strategy, offering fans around the world access to distinctive cultural experiences,” stated Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Greater China.

”We are excited to join forces with UMG, propelling our artists and the rich catalogue of TF Family onto the global stage. UMG’s proven success in elevating local music to worldwide phenomena, is exactly what we aspire to achieve. The professionalism and robust support from their team inspires great optimism, and we eagerly look forward to the fruitful results our strategic alliance will yield,” added Chunhui Chen, CEO of TF Entertainment.